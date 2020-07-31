Mikel Arteta disagrees with comparisons to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola

Arteta has dismissed any comparison of himself and Frank Lampard to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

The Spaniard has just launched his managerial career after being named Arsenal’s manager late last year.

The Gunners had been struggling for form before his appointment, under Unai Emery, but he has been able to make them a better team since he joined them and he will hope to have an amazing career.

There have been early comparisons of himself and Frank Lampard to Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and the Spaniard was quick to dismiss it in his virtual press conference ahead of their match against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

He hailed Lampard for having an amazing career as a midfielder and for the good work he did as the manager of Derby County last season.

However, he claimed that they both cannot be compared to Klopp and Pep.

“About Frank as a player, absolutely top,” Arteta said on Friday via Goal. “I think the consistency he was able to play for that many years in the position he plays at such a big club and doing what he did was incredible. Big credit to him on that.

“As a manager, he has shown since Derby the kind of ambition and person he has and the way he encourages his team to play. We are both young, both trying to learn our position so I wouldn’t like to compare to the two managers you mention.”