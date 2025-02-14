Mikel Arteta discusses if Ethan Nwaneri can become an Arsenal striker

Arsenal must find internal solutions to their attacking problems after Kai Havertz’s injury left them without a recognised player for the number nine role. The Gunners failed in their efforts to sign a striker during the January transfer window, leaving them with only Havertz as the player who could operate in that position. Gabriel Jesus had already been sidelined with an injury, further complicating the situation for Mikel Arteta and his team.

Havertz had been efficient in front of goal during his time at Arsenal, and the Gunners had been enjoying his contributions to the squad. However, with the German forward now unavailable, Arsenal are left with limited options to fill the front-three spots. One player who could potentially step up is the talented Ethan Nwaneri.

Due to Bukayo Saka’s injury, Nwaneri has spent most of his time on the right wing and has featured in a number of games. The youngster has shown promise in that position, but he too suffered an injury, although he recovered faster than many of his teammates. Now fit again, Nwaneri could be trusted to lead the line at the Emirates and take on a more central role in the absence of Havertz.

Arteta was asked whether the 17-year-old could step up and fill the void left by Havertz. The Arsenal manager responded with confidence, acknowledging the quality of Nwaneri’s play. As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta said:

“I think it’s [more about] when, I think it’s in there as [a possibility] more than a necessity, is that real quality. He’s been playing as an attacking midfielder and on the right wing and I think it’s been really good in that position, so that’s fine.”

Nwaneri, still at the beginning of his career, has the versatility to be used in a variety of attacking roles. This flexibility could be key as Arteta looks to navigate the team through this period of uncertainty in their attack. The young forward is still learning and developing, but his performances so far suggest that he has the potential to become a key player for the future.

Arsenal will likely continue to use Nwaneri in different positions as he gains experience, with the hope that he will eventually settle into a role that maximises his talents.