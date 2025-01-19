Mikel Arteta discusses injury worries after William Saliba setback

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are concerned about William Saliba’s fitness after the defender was ruled out of their recent match against Aston Villa due to an injury issue.

Just hours before the game, Saliba began to feel discomfort and, in an effort to prevent further aggravating the problem, he made the decision not to feature in the fixture. His absence was keenly felt as Arsenal struggled defensively, and the Gunners were unable to secure a win against Villa. However, the club now fears that Saliba could be out for a longer period, which would be a significant blow to their defensive setup.

Saliba has been a reliable presence in Arsenal’s defence since joining the club and has a strong fitness record, missing only a few games in the past due to injury. Whenever he has been absent, the Gunners have often suffered, and his importance to the team is clearly reflected in their performances. Arteta and the coaching staff are now hoping for positive news regarding his recovery but are understandably concerned about the discomfort the Frenchman is experiencing.

Speaking to ESPN, Arteta gave an update on Saliba’s condition:

“I think tomorrow we will have more information, we will have more tests on him and we will be more clear about it.

“For sure [we are worried], especially with the numbers we have in the squad and looking at our bench. Very worried.”

Arsenal are desperate to have Saliba fit for their next match, as the defence has struggled without him. The team’s defensive record with Saliba in the side has been significantly stronger, and stats have confirmed that Arsenal perform better when the Frenchman is on the pitch. His absence highlights the vulnerability in the Gunners’ defence, underlining how vital he is to their ambitions this season.

With a crucial part of the campaign approaching, Arteta and his staff are anxiously awaiting further updates on Saliba’s fitness, hoping he will recover quickly and return to the lineup as soon as possible.