Mikel Arteta discusses plans for a new contract for ‘mature’ Saliba

William Saliba is finally set to get his chance to impress in the Arsenal first-team this season, and manager Mikel Arteta admits that they have a plan for a new contract also.

The defender joined from St Etienne back in 2019 before returning to France on three separate loan spells with his former club, Nice and Marseille.

He is now set to stay in north London to try and make his mark in our senior side after a thoroughly impressive 12 months which saw him called up to the senior France team as well as earning the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award.

With just two years remaining on his current deal at the Emirates, the manager has now admitted that they ‘have a plan’ in regards to extending his terms.

Arsenal manager Arteta on William Saliba contract: “We always have a plan, then we have to execute it. We are really happy to have William. You can see the way he’s adapted, he’s mature… we are delighted to have him”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC@footballdaily ⤵️pic.twitter.com/klfFdZinB0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022

I hope the club is already planning to extend his contract before the new season, as that will give us an advantageous position whether we are to make him a key player in the coming years or in regards to a future sale. Saliba retains a huge amount of potential, but it remains to be seen how effective he will be under Arteta in the Premier League, and he will surely retain interest in his signature from elsewhere should things not work out in north London.

Too many times we have allowed players to run into the final year or two of their respective deals, but this is something we should avoid doing at all costs, but depending on his wage demands, I could also understand if the club wanted to tell the player to earn himself new and improved terms also.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…