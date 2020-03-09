Mikel Arteta discusses possible Cedric Soares involvement against Man City

Mikel Arteta hints that Cedric Soares could make his debut against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Cedric Soares is finally available for selection for the Gunners and the Portuguese defender could make his first-team bow against Manchester City.

Soares has been injured since he joined Arsenal from Southampton on-loan in January. The full-back has worked his way back to fitness and will be eager to represent the Gunners as soon as possible.

Mikel Arteta was giving an update on his injured players ahead of the club’s game against Manchester City and he revealed that both Soares and Shkodran Mustafi are available for selection and they will now have to show why they should be involved against the Premier League holders.

“I think they will be available to play,” he said, according to Football London. “Hopefully everyone will be able to train tomorrow and we’ll pick the best players we can.”

Mustafi has revived his career under Mikel Arteta and the German seems to be one of the first names of the team sheets this year.

He has, however, been missing from the starting XI since Arsenal’s loss to Olympiacos in the Europa League through injury.

Arteta probably has his best choice of centre backs available to play since he took over as the manager, all he has to do now is identify what his best partnership is.