Mikel Arteta discusses the scenarios he is preparing for at Arsenal in the summer

Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club is unclear on how they will go about their business in the future after the whole football calendar was thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners have a number of loan players that they have to probably fix new agreements with to extend their deal so they can keep playing for them.

They also have the issue of players contracts needing to be renewed and the Spaniard has admitted that at the moment, they are taking it day by day and making decisions as they come.

The former Manchester City assistant boss was speaking to Sky Sports and he opened up on his plans amidst the uncertainty that hovers around the world of football.

The Arsenal boss said: “I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face. Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing.

“We have to react daily. We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window. There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

Arsenal has a big summer coming up and they will surely be busy as they look to tie the likes of Aubameyang to a new deal as well as look to keep hold of their loan stars like Dani Ceballos beyond this season.