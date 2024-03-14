Mikel Arteta discusses the tension on the touchline during the Arsenal-Porto game

Mikel Arteta has discussed the tension from both benches when Arsenal faced FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

It was a difficult fixture for both clubs as the Gunners tried to get back in the tie, having lost the first leg 1-0.

Arsenal was prepared for Porto and their antics, which succeeded in Portugal, and the Gunners were more savvy in their response to everything Porto threw at them.

The tension on the field boiled over to the touchline, with the FC Porto manager accusing Mikel Arteta of insulting his family after the game.

However, the Arsenal gaffer has defended the conduct of both benches and admits it was a game that had a lot of tension, and they had to support their teams.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“A lot is at stake, you defend your team at every decision.

“You want every decision to go your way and that’s part of the game.”

It was one of the most difficult games we have played this year, considering how ruthless we have been for much of 2024.

However, there are tougher games ahead in Europe and the Premier League, so we have to be prepared.

