Mikel Arteta discusses the threat Arsenal will face against Fulham 

Arsenal have failed to secure a victory against Fulham in their last three meetings, and the Cottagers will be eager to maintain their strong record in this fixture.

The Gunners have generally performed well against their London rivals, yet Fulham have proven to be more stubborn than most. Marco Silva’s side takes great pride in challenging the Premier League’s top teams, relishing their reputation as giant killers. Given their recent record against Arsenal, they will be determined to continue frustrating Mikel Arteta’s men and securing another positive result.

Following a lengthy international break, Arsenal return to Premier League action with their sights firmly set on the title race. Every match is crucial as they continue to chase Liverpool at the top of the table, and dropping points against Fulham is not an option if they wish to keep pace. The Gunners have shown strong form this season, but they know that matches like these can be difficult, particularly against a well-organised opponent.

Fulham, on the other hand, will approach this fixture with confidence, having held Arsenal in recent encounters. Despite facing a side that many would consider superior, the Cottagers have consistently demonstrated their ability to compete at a high level. They will aim to prove their worth once again by making life difficult for Arteta’s side and potentially extending their unbeaten run against them.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta acknowledged the threat posed by Fulham and the challenge Arsenal will face. He told Arsenal Media:

“It’s always a really tough opposition, a team that is very well coached. They’ve been together for many years, they have great organisation, a lot of individual quality and a very clear identity of how they play, how they want to approach the games, especially against us. So we’re going to have to be really good tomorrow to beat them.”

Arsenal will need to be at their best to secure three points and end Fulham’s recent dominance in this fixture. The Gunners have the quality to win, but they must be prepared for a determined opponent that has already shown their ability to frustrate them. With the title race heating up, Arteta’s men will be fully focused on getting the job done.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…