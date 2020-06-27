Mikel Arteta discusses what he needs to do to life his players for FA Cup clash

Arsenal will be taking on Sheffield United in the FA Cup tomorrow and it is a competition that they have enjoyed much success in.

The Gunners are the record winners of the tournament, having won it a record 13 times, but they will be playing in an empty Wembley Stadium this year if they manage to reach the final of the competition.

The Spaniard was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup quarterfinal match against United and he claimed that he would have to look for a way to transmit how beautiful Wembley is to his players because most of them haven’t played in that stadium.

He claimed that he will have to find a way to get his players to be at their best in the next game after they put in so much effort to see off Southampton in their last game.

‘I will try and transmit how beautiful it is,’ said Arteta as quoted by the Mail, ‘A lot of them haven’t experienced what Wembley means.

‘I have to convince them it is worth the effort to go again after three days and the effort they put in at Southampton.

‘It’s always exciting to have the chance to go to Wembley – but you want to play the occasion. That’s what makes it such a special day and to do that you need people.

‘You have passion from the fans and you feel the energy from the crowd. Without that, obviously, it’s never going to be the same.

‘We know it’s all about the people, it’s all about the atmosphere created in the stadium, and that energy that a football game needs.’

The Gunners will look to win the FA Cup and end this season on a positive note, but they lost on their last visit to Sheffield and they will want to avoid a repeat of that result.