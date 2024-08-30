Arsenal News Gooner News

Mikel Arteta discusses whether Nwaneri and other youngsters will get first team chances this season

Arsenal has some promising youngsters coming through the ranks, and they are making a strong case for first-team inclusion.

At least two of these talents were involved when the Gunners travelled to the United States for pre-season and remained with the squad for much of their preparation for this campaign.

One name that stands out is Ethan Nwaneri. The youngster is Arsenal’s youngest Premier League debutant and continues to develop within the club’s system.

At just 17, Nwaneri displayed impressive maturity in the pre-season games he played for the Gunners, leading some fans to call for him to receive more game time this season.

Mikel Arteta, who is keen to uphold Arsenal’s proud tradition of nurturing young talent, was asked whether Nwaneri and other youngsters at the club will get more opportunities to play this season.

He said to Arsenal Media:

“It will depend. Certainly they have earned the respect of all the team and they have done it in pre-season, and now they’re going to have to earn the right to play. They have the same chance as anyone else.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nwaneri has proven that he is mature enough to play with our important players, and we expect him to get some chances.

But it is up to Mikel Arteta to decide when that will happen.

  1. We wait with baited breath. Coming upto 5 years and not one break out. Its good to hear Arteta is keen to uphold the tradition. I suggest one doesn’t hold ones breath😏

