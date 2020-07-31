Mikel Arteta does not feel that the FA Cup final will be Aubameyang’s last Arsenal game

The FA Cup final will not be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s last game for Arsenal, that is what Mikel Arteta feels about the striker’s future.

The striker has entered the final year of his current Arsenal deal and the club has been struggling to offer him a new deal for a long time now.

He has remained the club’s main goal scorer, yet they have struggled to hand him a new deal and they risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season if they cannot get him on a new contract.

The striker has been enjoying his form under Arteta as he narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot by a goal this season after winning it the last time out with 22 goals, the same number as he scored in this campaign.

Arteta has maintained confidence that Aubameyang will be convinced by what they are building at the Emirates and sign a new deal.

When asked whether he felt it could be Aubameyang’s last game for the Gunners, Arteta said, as quoted by the Mail: ‘No, I don’t have that feeling.

‘It’s a package at the end, you need to have a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player of his level to be at this football club.

‘It is a massive day. I wouldn’t like to talk or link too much these two factors but it’s a reality obviously that financially it would be really helpful and obviously from the sporting side as well to play in Europe for this club is a must.

‘Don’t forget that he still has a contract here with us and we want to keep him and do it in a more long term.

‘But at the moment he is with us and I think he should be really proud of where he is as well.’