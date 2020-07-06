Mikel Arteta drops big hint over potential deal for Arsenal ace

Mikel Arteta is having one of the best starts to a managerial career in recent memory, even though his Arsenal team isn’t where they would love to be.

The Spaniard inherited an Arsenal side that has been struggling for form all season and it appeared that they could even end this season fighting off a place in the relegation zone.

Arteta has gotten the lads moving up the league table with their recent form, helping them get closer to the Premier League’s top five.

His man-management skill has helped him improve the performances of several key players at the club.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz have been able to give performances that have helped the team.

One player who hasn’t exactly enjoyed his time under Arteta recently is Alexandre Lacazette.

The striker has had to share the striker position with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, and it appeared as if his future would be away from the club.

However, Arteta’s recent comments on the Frenchman seem to show that he remains a player that he is banking on and the striker might even be offered a new deal soon.

He said as quoted by the Sun: “Laca is a player I always liked even when I was still playing.

“I really appreciate the qualities he brings to the team, his ability and his work-rate.

“We have had some positive news in the last week with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli signing new contracts and committing to the club.

“Now we have to have a chat with Auba about the next step with him and to ask him about his ideas and his feelings.

“But now is not the right time to talk about a lot of contract situations because we are in a crucial moment of the season.

“So we will talk at the right time and we’ll see then what happens.”