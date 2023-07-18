Mikel Arteta drops major hint about more Arsenal transfer business

Mikel Arteta drops major hint about Arsenal transfer business

Arsenal have already spent north of £200 million on the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. But that’s not where the club are looking to draw a line at.

The Gunners head to the 2023/24 season hoping to put behind them their failed title challenge last season and go one better by finally claiming their hands on a trophy they last touched all the way back in 2014.

Mikel Arteta has been the driving force behind every signing that the North London outfit have made since he arrived at the club in December 2019.

🗣 "We will be alert, there's still time to do things." Mikel Arteta on whether he expects Arsenal to add more signings in this transfer window ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zXlQWyq11N — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 17, 2023

While he and Sporting Director Edu have been questioned along the way, there is no doubt that they have delivered more hits than misses.

Speaking to SkySports, the Spaniard hinted that the Gunners are not sleeping yet in the transfer window.

“Let’s see. There is a lot of time still in the market and expectations with some of our players, so we will have to see how things develop in the next couple of weeks.”

Whenever Arteta has said something along the lines of “there’s still a lot of time left in the market” the North London outfit have usually gone in the market and brought in fresh recruits.

🚨 Declan Rice was ranked so highly on so many different aspects of Arsenal’s recruitment grading system that Mikel Arteta almost had a book full of reports on him. It’s why he was so passionate about this signing & that came across to Rice when he was explaining what his #6 role… pic.twitter.com/ydlxkqCTiZ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 17, 2023

If any of Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney or Folarin Balogun leave, there’s a good chance that Arsenal will dip their toes in the transfer market bucket.

And they should too, considering the fact that the club will be fighting for all the possible trophies there are out there next season.

And one certain Spaniard will ensure that that is the case.

Writer – Yash Bisht