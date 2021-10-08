Mikel Arteta earns Premier League Manager of the Month award for September

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has picked up the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September after guiding his side to 10 points from a possible 12 available.

The Spaniard can be proud of his side’s achievements considering the suffering they endured during the month of August, when they suffered three straight defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Man City in the division.

After the international break we really steadied the ship however, with the manager leading us to consecutive 1-0 victories before we really brought our game to beat Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham side 3-1 to leapfrog them in the PL table.

Coincidentally it was Nuno who lifted the same award in August after he guided his side to three straight wins to put them top of the table going into the previous international break.

The manager insists that the award isn’t only for him however, as it a sign that all of the people came together to get the right results.

💬 "This award represents the way everyone has been together, has been working and has been positive in difficult moments." 🎙 @M8Arteta — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2021

You would expect us to enjoy another good month in October with two home matches against both Leeds and Crystal Palace, before we travel to take on Leicester who are struggling at present to find the level of form they had last season.

