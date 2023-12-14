Arsenal News Latest News

Mikel Arteta escapes punishment for his rant after Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle

Mikel Arteta can consider himself fortunate after escaping punishment for his rant following Arsenal’s defeat to Newcastle United last month. The Gunners had lost the game due to a contentious goal, and Arteta believed it should not have stood.

Expressing his frustration, Arteta made comments that drew the Football Association’s (FA) attention. The Spaniard was charged, but he defended himself and, according to a report on Express Sport, an independent regulatory commission did not find the charges proven. As a result, Arteta will not face any punishment.

This news will likely come as a relief to Arsenal, who had been concerned that Arteta could face a ban, possibly missing at least one match due to the FA investigation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is good news that is worth celebrating because we risked losing our manager for at least a game.

Now, he has to be careful with his post-match comments and conduct himself differently, knowing that the FA will be quick to charge him if he takes a misstep.

We now have to focus on winning games again and if we outscore our opponents, we will win more matches no matter how much help the other team gets.

  3. Good sense prevail, he has been through some terrible VAR decisions.

    It was rumored the FA was thinking of making an example of gaffer, with possible points deduction after a kangaroo court trial.
    It wouldn’t be the first the FA had acted in such a manner against Arsenal.

    Arsenal was charged in the pass for not controlling their players, against Man United, new rules were introduced to punished Arsenal with points deducted.

    Maybe that’s what happens when you go for extreme measures,

    Reply

  5. Gunsmoke, regarding the points deduction against the Mancs, we were already on a warning from the previous season, when there was a big confrontation between our players and the Norwich players at Highbury.

    Reply

