Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal’s England stars to be ready to start games

Mikel Arteta expects his key players, including the England stars, to be ready for action when the Premier League resumes in just over a week.

The Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2024, where they faced Spain, so their players were given extended breaks.

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Aaron Ramsdale missed Arsenal’s pre-season tour of America.

They have just returned to the squad and are not as fit as some of the others who have been with the team throughout pre-season.

However, two of them are regulars in the Arsenal starting eleven, and Mikel Arteta anticipates they will be ready for the new season when competitive action begins.

Speaking about the returning stars, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘The season starts in nine or 10 days so they (Rice and Saka) have to be ready. These are the demands they have right now.

‘We really look after them when they are with us, when we have the ability to give them days off we do. We gave them days off before the start of the Euros and we have given them the rest that they needed.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need our main men to be fit and ready for the start of the season because that will give us a great chance to start the campaign in fine fashion, which might be a requirement if we want to win the league.

