Mikel Arteta expects Saka to be fine after being subbed off against Liverpool

Bukayo Saka caused Arsenal supporters some concern when he limped off during their 3-1 victory against Liverpool yesterday. The attacker is a crucial player for the Gunners and consistently delivers top-notch performances whenever he is on the field.

Saka not only scored the opening goal but also posed a threat whenever he attacked Liverpool’s left side. Consequently, he faced some robust challenges during the game, preventing him from completing the full match.

Upon leaving the pitch, Saka appeared visibly uncomfortable, causing worry among fans. Mikel Arteta has since clarified the situation surrounding Saka’s departure, providing insights to alleviate concerns.

Speaking after the game, the Gunners’ gaffer said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He should be fine I think. He got a kick on the ankle.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last thing we want to hear now is that Saka has been injured. This is such a crucial time of the season and we need all our players to be in top shape.

Saka has been an important member of our squad and we need him for the rest of the season, so Arteta’s reassurance is very important.

The Champions League returns this month, so it will be a busy one for us, perhaps we will rest him for some games so we do not lose him for the important matches.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video picking their BEST EVER XI compiled since moving to the Emirates What is yours?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…