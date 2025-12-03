Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal’s approach to preparing for games

Arsenal are currently one of the busiest teams in world football, with the possibility of playing a match every three days. Mikel Arteta’s squad faces such a congested schedule because they are competing across at least four competitions and have continued to make progress in each of them. While some rivals have already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup, Arsenal remain active in that tournament alongside the Premier League and Champions League. By the start of next year, the Gunners will also be competing in the FA Cup, and they will be determined to perform well across all fronts. Fans naturally dream of success in every competition, a goal reflected in the intensity of Arsenal’s fixture list.

Managing a Hectic Schedule

Arsenal currently have very few days off, a pattern that will persist until the next international break, as the team must maintain high standards across multiple tournaments. This demands careful management to ensure players remain fit and focused, while continuing to deliver results consistently. The squad’s ability to adapt to this demanding calendar will be central to their prospects of success, particularly given the physical and mental strain associated with playing so frequently.

Arteta on Preparation and Adaptation

Speaking about how he manages the team through such a hectic period, Arteta explained via Arsenal Media, “There is a balance to it, obviously and depending, sometimes we play three days after, sometimes four days after. Obviously, the schedule brings a scenario that is three and three. So we are used to it. We alter the preparation, probably in the physical part, a little bit more. But rely much more on principles and what we have to do and then tweak what we have to do in relation to the opponent’s strength and weakness.”

Arteta’s comments highlight the importance of adjusting preparation to maintain performance levels, while also emphasising the need to focus on core tactical principles. His approach aims to ensure the team can handle the rigours of frequent matches while continuing to compete effectively in all competitions.

