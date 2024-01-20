Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal’s approach to the second half of the season

Mikel Arteta anticipates a more aggressive approach from his team in the second half of the season following their 5-0 victory against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Arsenal was part of the title race for much of the first half of the season, but a couple of crucial losses towards the end of 2023 saw them drop valuable points against West Ham and Fulham.

With the team experiencing poor form recently, the win against Palace was crucial to reassure fans that they can finish the season strongly. The convincing 5-0 victory is expected to boost the team’s confidence, and Arteta is looking forward to seeing a more aggressive and assertive Arsenal in the upcoming matches.

He tells the BBC:

“We used moments of the game we knew could exploit really, really well. The subs did really well and had a big impact. Everyone was really focused.

“This is the second part of the season we want to tackle it with a lot of aggression and motivation.

“I would like to play three days after but it is what it is! We will keep preparing and we must continue to do better and improve as a team.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Palace was not a very difficult task for us, and there will be tougher opponents to face between now and the end of the term.

We have to brace ourselves for those games, and with more aggression, we can be sure we will win a lot of them.

