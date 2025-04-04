Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal’s plans to cope without Gabriel

Arsenal must now navigate the remainder of the season without one of their most dependable defenders, Gabriel Magalhães, who has been ruled out until the end of the campaign. The Brazilian centre-back has long been a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s defensive set-up, and his absence presents a significant challenge as the Gunners continue their pursuit of silverware.

Gabriel has established himself as a key figure at the heart of Arsenal’s defence over recent seasons, forming a particularly effective partnership with William Saliba. The Frenchman has flourished alongside Gabriel, and the duo have provided stability and consistency throughout much of the current campaign. With Gabriel now sidelined, Saliba will need to adapt quickly and build chemistry with an alternative partner in the final stretch of the season.

Arteta, for his part, has acknowledged the impact of losing such a crucial player but remains confident in his squad’s ability to respond. As quoted by 90 Mins, the Arsenal manager admitted the challenge ahead, saying:

“We’ve come so far, and now we have the most important, beautiful part of the season, and we have to react to those things (losing players like Gabriel). That means that other players are going to have opportunities to play, and the team has to find other ways, and it is a big miss, undoubtedly, but we have the resources to cope with that.”

The comments reflect a measured and pragmatic approach, highlighting Arteta’s belief in the depth of his squad. With Arsenal still involved in key fixtures across both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, the manager will be looking to his defensive options to step up in Gabriel’s absence.

This period presents a vital opportunity for fringe players or those on the periphery of the starting eleven to prove their worth. The team must now demonstrate resilience and tactical discipline to ensure that Gabriel’s absence does not derail their momentum.

While Gabriel’s influence will certainly be missed, the coming weeks will serve as a test of Arsenal’s collective strength and adaptability. Covering effectively for a player of his calibre will not only be a tactical necessity but also a statement of the squad’s depth and ambition.

