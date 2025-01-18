Mikel Arteta explains changing Lewis-Skelly’s position to fit into the first team

Myles Lewis-Skelly is the latest graduate from Arsenal’s Hale End Academy to make a mark in the first team, and manager Mikel Arteta is thrilled with his progress.

The 18-year-old has shown maturity beyond his years and looks set for a bright future in football. If he continues on his current trajectory, Lewis-Skelly could establish himself as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back next season.

Interestingly, the young defender was not always a left-back. He spent much of his time in the Arsenal academy playing as a midfielder. However, as he edged closer to a first-team breakthrough, the club decided to convert him into a left-back, with Arteta playing a significant role in the decision.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Arteta confirmed his involvement in the switch: “When I saw him, to give him a chance and with the project that we had in the academy the moment that I saw him, the only way I could think was to change his position.

“I spoke to him and said I think this is where you’re going to have it, because I think it fits a lot of his qualities, the way that we play and it fits because we had necessities in the position, so we started to work on that.

“He got into it straight away with the personality that he has. I think it’s very obvious and now he’s doing it.”

Lewis-Skelly has embraced his new role with confidence and has adapted seamlessly to life as a left-back. His performances have highlighted his immense potential, and he looks poised to become a key player for Arsenal if he remains fit and grounded.

With Arteta’s guidance and his own determination, Lewis-Skelly has all the tools to become one of the best players in the team in the near future.