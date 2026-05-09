Mikel Arteta explains his decision to bring Lewis-Skelly back

Myles Lewis Skelly has started Arsenal’s last two matches as Mikel Arteta reintroduces the Arsenal academy graduate during the closing stage of the season. He has impressed in recent appearances against Fulham and Atletico Madrid, which has led to expectations that he could be used more regularly before the campaign concludes.

Despite this, fans have questioned why he was out of the team for such a long period earlier in the season. Arsenal view him as a talented player, although he currently sits behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order for the left back position. He has also shown versatility by performing well in midfield in his last two outings.

Arteta explains selection decision

Mikel Arteta has now addressed the situation, explaining that Lewis Skelly’s development has been managed carefully. He emphasised that both the player and coaching staff needed time to fully understand expectations at senior level.

As reported by The Mirror, Arteta said:

“I think it’s been a process of, probably understanding him better, him understanding as well the standards that are required when you play or don’t play that much at this level, to understand the reasons why you play or don’t play as well, and then he’s been exceptional.”

The comments highlight the gradual integration process at Arsenal, with Arteta suggesting that improvement in understanding and consistency has been key to Lewis Skelly’s recent involvement in the squad.

Role moving forward in Arsenal squad

It remains to be seen whether he will feature in the remaining fixtures of the season, but his recent performances have strengthened his case for further minutes. Arsenal are expected to continue managing his development carefully as they balance immediate results with long-term progression.

With competition for places in the defensive areas increasing, Lewis Skelly’s adaptability in both defence and midfield could prove important as Arsenal look to finish the campaign strongly.

His continued involvement will depend on fitness and tactical requirements, but the coaching staff are likely to remain patient with his progression as they assess the best way to integrate him into the team consistently.