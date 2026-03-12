Mikel Arteta explains his decision to sub off Saka

Bukayo Saka was substituted during Arsenal’s Champions League encounter with Bayer Leverkusen last night after struggling to influence the match, with Noni Madueke introduced in his place.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most important players in recent seasons and is widely regarded as a key figure in the team’s attacking setup. Because of his consistent performances, the Gunners often rely on him to create opportunities and provide decisive moments in crucial fixtures.

However, in this particular match, the German side appeared well prepared to deal with his threat. Leverkusen’s defensive organisation made it difficult for the winger to find space or establish his usual rhythm on the ball.

Leverkusen Contain Arsenal Star

The Leverkusen players executed their tactical plan effectively and managed to limit Saka’s involvement throughout the contest. As a result, the attacker was unable to produce the kind of performance that Arsenal supporters have come to expect from him.

Matches at the Champions League round of 16 stage are typically intense and demanding, and players are often required to perform at their highest level to influence the outcome. On this occasion, however, Saka struggled to impose himself against a disciplined opponent.

With Arsenal facing the possibility of defeat as the match progressed, manager Mikel Arteta decided to make a tactical change in an attempt to alter the momentum of the game.

Madueke Makes Immediate Impact

Noni Madueke replaced Saka during the second half and provided fresh energy in attack. Although he is usually considered a backup option to Saka, Madueke has consistently shown that he can make a meaningful contribution when given the opportunity.

After coming onto the pitch, he added pace and directness to Arsenal’s forward play and helped the team gain greater attacking momentum. His performance demonstrated why he remains an important option within the squad, even when starting matches from the bench.

Arteta later explained that the substitution was made to introduce a different dynamic in attack as Arsenal searched for a positive result.

Speaking about the decision, Arteta said, as quoted by Arsenal Media: “I thought we needed something else and Noni has been contributing and being a real threat so I decided to make the change.”