Mikel Arteta explains how he resets during the summer break

Arsenal will play their final match of the season today when they face Southampton, marking the end of a long and demanding campaign. Following this fixture, the players will enjoy a break of over a month before pre-season begins in July. Mikel Arteta, who has overseen another intense season at the helm, will have a chance to rest and reset before preparations resume for the next term.

Arteta eyes reset after demanding campaign

The match against Southampton is the last competitive requirement for the Gunners until the summer schedule picks up again. As Arsenal are not participating in the upcoming Club World Cup, Arteta and his squad will have a rare opportunity to recuperate. However, some players will not be afforded the same break, as they are expected to represent their national teams during the international window in June.

Despite ending the season without silverware, Arteta has guided his side through another year of progress and competitive football. With the campaign drawing to a close, the manager has been reflecting on the importance of rest and mental recovery.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he explained how he approaches the end-of-season downtime:

“You need to reset. In order to do that, there are many parts. You need to rest, then you need to be very convinced and aligned with what you want to do to give yourself the next chance to be where we want to be, and then you need to start to feel that feeling in your tummy that you’re willing to come back here on day one, fully motivated and fully enthusiastic to go again with the group of players and staff that we have.”

Summer break offers time to reflect and plan

While Arteta will take time to relax and regain focus, the work of improving the team will continue. The summer transfer window will present an opportunity to strengthen the squad, and the manager is expected to be heavily involved in discussions and decisions behind the scenes.

Although he may step back from daily football activities, Arteta is unlikely to be completely disconnected. Recruitment will be a key part of the club’s summer strategy, and the manager will remain active in shaping the future of the squad.

