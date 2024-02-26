Mikel Arteta explains how Jorginho is useful in his Arsenal team

Jorginho has become a key player for Arsenal in the last few weeks, and his experience shines through in matches he plays for the Gunners.

The Brazilian-Italian has been a brilliant leader in the team on and off the pitch in 2024, and Mikel Arteta is very happy with his midfield signing.

The midfielder’s move from Chelsea at the start of last year was not warmly received by all of the Gunners supporters, but Jorginho is now proving why he deserves a contract extension.

He was again in fine form in the game against Newcastle United, and when asked about his experienced star, Arteta heaped praise on the former Chelsea man, insisting he is the perfect fit for certain matches.

Arteta said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“He’s a top player.

“Especially when opponents have certain behaviours and set-ups. The way I imagined the game, he was going to have a big impact.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been immense for us in the last few weeks, and his experience will help us win even more matches at this business end of the season.

He looks very settled in the group, which will help him continue to perform well for us.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…