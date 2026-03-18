Mikel Arteta explains how Max Dowman helps the team when he plays

Max Dowman may not yet be a regular in the Arsenal first team, but the youngster is already proving his value whenever he is given the opportunity.

He came off the bench to help the Gunners secure a victory against Everton at the weekend, showcasing his ability to influence matches even in limited minutes. This has strengthened the argument that he deserves more playing time, as Arsenal recognise the impact he can make whenever he features.

Emerging Talent

Although the club are careful not to rush young players, Dowman is considered a special talent whose performances promise significant potential. His confidence and composure on the ball have made a positive impression on both teammates and coaching staff. Mikel Arteta has highlighted the qualities Dowman brings to the team, underlining the benefits of his natural style and enthusiasm.

Arteta said via the Daily Mail:

“I think it’s very inspiring when you see someone almost naive making decisions and flowing and careless playing in that manner, in that context. It’s great.

“And I think probably our players realised as well. It’s a good example, playing with that flow and enthusiasm is actually very beneficial for the team.”

Balancing Development and Responsibility

Dowman is expected to continue delivering strong performances for Arsenal, but the club must resist the temptation to overload him with responsibility too soon. Overcoaching could hinder the qualities that make him effective, including his creativity and spontaneity. Maintaining a careful balance between development and opportunity is essential to preserving his natural talent.

By managing his progression thoughtfully, Arsenal can allow Dowman to grow steadily into a more prominent role, ensuring that his energy, decision-making, and attacking flair remain intact while he adapts to the demands of top-level football. His contributions already indicate he is capable of becoming a key figure for the team in the future.