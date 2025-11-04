Mikel Arteta explains the benefits of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain training at Arsenal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently training at Arsenal, as the club has allowed him to use its facilities to maintain fitness while searching for a new team. The midfielder, who left Arsenal for Liverpool in 2017, remains the most expensive player the Gunners have ever sold. His most recent club was Besiktas in Turkiye, but his contract was terminated, prompting a return to England.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is determined to prove that he still has much to offer at the highest level of the game. While seeking a new opportunity, the former England international recognises the importance of staying fit and maintaining peak condition. Arsenal’s decision to allow him to train at their facilities provides him with the chance to do so, while also offering a familiar environment to rebuild his physical and mental readiness for professional football.

Staying Fit and Ready

For Oxlade-Chamberlain, the opportunity to train at Arsenal is crucial. Maintaining fitness at the highest level ensures that he can compete effectively once he secures a new club. The midfielder’s work ethic and determination to remain in top condition demonstrate his commitment to continuing his career despite recent setbacks. By training alongside professional players and utilising top-tier facilities, he can preserve his match sharpness and be prepared to contribute immediately to whichever team signs him next.

Arteta’s Perspective

Mikel Arteta, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s former teammate, has spoken positively about the midfielder’s presence at the club. As cited by Metro Sport, Arteta said: “One of the best characters I’ve met in football. If we can help him and give him the space for him to get up to speed and have the capacity to find a club. It’s a joy, the boys will learn from it. I had the privilege to play with him and if he is around he will be a really good role model to have around the team.”

Arteta’s remarks highlight the value Oxlade-Chamberlain brings beyond the pitch, emphasising his professionalism, character, and leadership. By providing him with the opportunity to train, Arsenal are supporting a former player while also giving current squad members the chance to learn from his experience. This mutually beneficial arrangement allows Oxlade-Chamberlain to prepare for the next step in his career while maintaining a positive presence within the club.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…