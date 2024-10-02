Mikel Arteta explains the decision to substitute Timber at half time against PSG

Mikel Arteta has explained why he substituted Jurrien Timber at halftime during Arsenal’s Champions League match against PSG.

Although the defender was having a solid performance, he was replaced at the break, raising concerns among Arsenal supporters. The Gunners view Timber as one of their most important players and hoped he would continue and complete the match.

However, Timber was unable to continue after his first-half display and was substituted, with Arsenal managing to maintain their dominance and ultimately winning the match.

Having been an ever-present in the team this season after missing most of the previous campaign due to injury, Arsenal supporters are eager to understand the reason behind his substitution.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He was unbelievable.

‘He felt something muscular and we didn’t want to take any risks. He has played a lot of minutes in the last few weeks and we have to manage it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber has been in fantastic form for us since this season began, and we cannot lose him for a long time, so we need to manage his minutes.

The Dutchman is like a new signing for us, having missed most of last season, and he has been worth every penny we have paid.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…