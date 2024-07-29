Mikel Arteta explains Timber’s tactical switch against Manchester United

Mikel Arteta made a tactical switch when he put out his team for the Arsenal game against Manchester United.

In pre-season, managers try to ensure they give minutes to as many players as possible and remain flexible.

Last term, when Timber was fit and in the Arsenal team, the Dutchman trained mostly as a full-back. He started their first Premier League game as a left-back before limping off shortly after kickoff.

The defender spent most of the campaign sidelined with an injury and will be like a new signing this term.

He has been a part of their preparation for the season so far, and in the game against United, he started as a centre-back alongside youngster Ayden Heaven.

With Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba performing well as the first-choice centre-back pairing, can Timber break into that middle?

Arteta explained the tactical switch that he made in the game and particularly discussed the decision on Timber. He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It’s simple, and as well there is so much chemistry in that right unit. That relationship has been there for a long time and I believe at the moment that it’s better just to touch one thing.

“Now he’s getting the rhythm because obviously he’s missed a lot of football in the last year or so.

“We’ve asked him to play in a different position than we had in mind due to the numbers and the players we have at the moment, but I’m really happy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is one of our most important defenders, and it would be great if the Dutchman could stay fit because he is a superbly versatile player.

