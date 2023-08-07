Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal are signing David Raya

Arteta explains why he’s signing Raya
Arsenal clinched their first trophy of the season in an emphatic fashion after Leandro Trossard’s last-minute strike deflected off Manuel Akanji to take the game to penalties.
Fabio Vieira took the decisive spot-kick to give Mikel Arteta his third trophy in four years. Now the focus will be on claiming the most illustrious silverware.
The Gunners have strengthened the team, knowing that they are ever so close to beating Man City to the title this season, after narrowly missing out last campaign.
Ramsdale is a big reason we won today pic.twitter.com/TtzFmZBj3C
— 🇨🇿 (@STU1VENBERG) August 6, 2023
Despite there not being a clearly visible weak spot in the goalkeeping department, the club feels that adding David Raya to the squad will bolster the current team.
After the Community Shield triumph, Mikel Arteta explained why there is need for more competition for his current number 1 at the Emirates Stadium.
“Competition here always exists whoever it is and that’s what he (Ramsdale) has to feel like.”
The Spaniard continued, “If we don’t feel like this, we are not going to get the best out of each player, so we better feel like this and make sure that we all feel like this, me first.”
We get linked with David Raya and suddenly Aaron Ramsdale starts saving penalties. Competition breeds competence.
— WelBeast (@WelBeast) August 6, 2023
Raya is certainly not a player who can be considered as just a back-up. Last season, the 27-year-old was one of the best shot-stoppers in the league, surpassing Ramsdale on many metrics.
Many believe that the England international is bound to lose his number one spot to the current Brentford man. But after his heroics on Sunday, Ramsdale has made a strong case for himself.
In the end, the Englishman has made a career out of proving people wrong. And he will certainly be looking forward to doing it again when Raya arrives.
Writer – Yash Bisht
There is news from YouTube that Nottingham Forest and Arsenal have agreed to the transfer of Matt Turner.
If this is true, EPL has 4 teams with ex-Arsenal goalkeepers as 1st choice goalkeepers.
Yes I also noticed that
Leno, Martinez, once fighting for Arsenals #1 spot, are shining for their respective teams. We really sold both for a total of 18 million pounds..
Although rumor has it Nottingham will go for Henderson as well which likely will drop Turner to back up.
Arsenal are simply seizing the opportunity to sign a homegrown GK with years of EPL experience, good ball-playing ability and low price-tag
Raya will help us beat the homegrown quota and would likely play in knockout competitions. I just hope he’ll play better than Ospina
Gai, DRaya has always been a promising goal keeper with one of the best saves stats last season. Arteta seems a ruthless coach wanting results. This signing is to keep Ramsdale on his feet 24/7. It is also clear in some big games Havertz would be used as a false nine in the place of Jesus because of his positioning and aerial abilities… He is a hard working player with technical abities.. But really need to improve on his scoring.
I didn’t faul him for the goal he missed any CF could have missed that it was a tight space And Matinelli should have scored if he was in form
Should’ve kept Turner and sold Ramsdale.
Raya will end up costing Arsenal £25 million, and here is why.//Although i think £10 million plus addons is on the cheap side for the USA number one goal keeper Arsenal are selling to NottsForest, i believe that Arsenal will compromise at £25 million for the purchase of Raya.//This is due to his one year remaining contract situation and his experience, which will be fare to both parties, as both teams already have number one goal keepers already in that possition.// So Raya would be a number two for either Burnley or Arsenal at this present time as both teams have that position covered hence the compromise at £25 million for the number two goal keeper Raya.
Doubt Raya is coming in to sit on the bench.
Arteta was quoted about competition, and that wake up is exactly what Ramsdale needs.
He fell off at the end of last season, and some of that same sloppy play and complacent behavior showed again in the preseason.
Ramsdale needs to get benched for a bit and EARN his chances. Not convinced he’s better or more consistent than Raya
The big question bothering Arsenal fans and pundits alike, is Raya a genuine upgrade on Ramsdale.
The young Englishman has established himself as a firm favorite under Arteta and give the Gunners over the past year, spending £27 mill on a new keeper does not exactly feel essential to lifting the big jug.
Although Ramsdale did not miss a single game in the last campaign, there were frustrations over mistakes in key moments, but he has went on and signed an extension to run until 2026.
They are reports Arteta cincerns has grown out of Ramsdale preseason form as opposed to his near post issues earlier in the last campaign
The gaffer demands his keeper to play an active role in building play and varying passes into defense and midfield to kickstart attack.
Raya excelling in saves and attempted passes is no doubt driving the gaffer intrest in the Spaniard.