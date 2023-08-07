Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal are signing David Raya

Arteta explains why he’s signing Raya

Arsenal clinched their first trophy of the season in an emphatic fashion after Leandro Trossard’s last-minute strike deflected off Manuel Akanji to take the game to penalties.

Fabio Vieira took the decisive spot-kick to give Mikel Arteta his third trophy in four years. Now the focus will be on claiming the most illustrious silverware.

The Gunners have strengthened the team, knowing that they are ever so close to beating Man City to the title this season, after narrowly missing out last campaign.

Despite there not being a clearly visible weak spot in the goalkeeping department, the club feels that adding David Raya to the squad will bolster the current team.

After the Community Shield triumph, Mikel Arteta explained why there is need for more competition for his current number 1 at the Emirates Stadium.

“Competition here always exists whoever it is and that’s what he (Ramsdale) has to feel like.”

The Spaniard continued, “If we don’t feel like this, we are not going to get the best out of each player, so we better feel like this and make sure that we all feel like this, me first.”

Raya is certainly not a player who can be considered as just a back-up. Last season, the 27-year-old was one of the best shot-stoppers in the league, surpassing Ramsdale on many metrics.

Many believe that the England international is bound to lose his number one spot to the current Brentford man. But after his heroics on Sunday, Ramsdale has made a strong case for himself.

In the end, the Englishman has made a career out of proving people wrong. And he will certainly be looking forward to doing it again when Raya arrives.

