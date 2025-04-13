Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal could not beat Brentford

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal did enough to secure a victory against Brentford in their Premier League clash yesterday, although he admitted he understood the manner in which the result slipped away.

Following their commanding midweek performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League, many had anticipated that the Gunners would carry that momentum into the league. However, Brentford, who have enjoyed a solid campaign, were always expected to pose a significant challenge—and they did just that.

Arteta made several changes to his starting line-up, opting to rest some key players for the match. This decision appeared to impact Arsenal’s rhythm and intensity, with Brentford taking advantage and approaching the game with confidence. Their belief was evident in their play, as they managed to frustrate Arsenal for large parts of the fixture.

Arsenal did take the lead, and at that point, it seemed likely they would go on to claim all three points. However, Brentford responded well, managing to equalise and ultimately holding on for a draw. The 1-1 result was a blow for the Gunners, who failed to capitalise on their early dominance.

Arteta expressed his disappointment at the final outcome, particularly in how his team allowed Brentford to get back into the game. Speaking to Premier League Productions, he said:

“We lost two points. What we did during the game, we did enough to win but against Brentford if you don’t defend well against second actions and set pieces, they will punish you big time, and that happened. We had an open goal as well, and very disappointed that we conceded the goal.”

His comments reflect a growing concern over Arsenal’s vulnerability in key moments. While they continue to play attacking and attractive football, their inability to maintain leads has cost them vital points in the title race.

Ultimately, the message is clear: if Arsenal want to stay in contention for top honours, they must become more clinical in front of goal. By converting more of their chances, they can afford to concede occasionally without it proving costly in the final result.