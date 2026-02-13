Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal has been struggling in the FA Cup since 2020

Arsenal lifted the FA Cup at the end of the 2020 season, yet they have not reached the quarter-finals of the competition since that triumph. Considering the club’s distinguished history in the tournament, the recent downturn represents a notable decline in standards.

Arsenal traditionally thrived in the FA Cup under Arsene Wenger, whose tenure was marked by repeated success in domestic cup competitions. The Frenchman established a culture of excellence in knockout football, and supporters had hoped that similar dominance would continue under Mikel Arteta.

Decline After Early Success

Winning the FA Cup in 2020 was a pivotal achievement for Arteta. It provided immediate credibility to his managerial credentials and strengthened the belief within the club that he was capable of leading a long-term project. However, it remains the last trophy Arsenal secured at the end of a season. That statistic underlines the pressure to deliver silverware once again.

This term offers a renewed opportunity. Arsenal have already reached the final of the Carabao Cup, and progression in the FA Cup this weekend would keep alive hopes of an extraordinary campaign. Nevertheless, questions persist over why a club with such a pedigree in the competition have recently struggled to impose itself.

Arteta Demands Higher Standards

As quoted by Arsenal Media, Arteta addressed the issue directly. He said, “We haven’t been good enough on that day, and when you come to a competition, you have to be excellent on the day, and the rest, the shirt that you wear, or the badge that you wear, is irrelevant. So we’re going to have to prove that against Wigan again on Sunday.”

His comments reflect a clear understanding that reputation alone does not guarantee progress. Arsenal’s challenge is to translate their historical success into consistent performances, ensuring they once again become a formidable force in the FA Cup.