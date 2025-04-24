Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal has so many draws this season

Arsenal has drawn 13 Premier League matches this season, a statistic that has played a significant role in derailing their title ambitions. Despite losing only three league games, the number of stalemates has hurt their ability to maintain pressure on league leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners’ most recent draw against Crystal Palace is just the latest in a string of frustrating results that have ultimately cost them crucial points. That performance has now all but ended their pursuit of the Premier League crown, a title they were once confident they could win at the start of the campaign.

Liverpool, by contrast, has been far more clinical in turning close matches into victories. The Reds now need only to avoid defeat at home to Tottenham on Sunday to seal the title. While Arsenal has remained competitive, the sheer number of games they have failed to win, despite being in good positions, has proven costly.

After the match against Palace, Mikel Arteta was asked to explain why his team has drawn so many games this season. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the Spanish coach said the reasons were varied and complex. He noted that the team has struggled to close games out, especially when in control.

“We haven’t been able to see the games off for many reasons, and the margins have been too small. Sometimes that, sometimes credit to the opposition, it’s true that we played five times with ten men. There are a lot of factors, but obviously it’s something that we’ve done much better in the past, especially when we’ve been ahead in games. Today, without really much happening, especially in the second half, we have to be able to see the game off,” he said.

Arsenal’s inability to manage games effectively when ahead is a major concern that must be addressed in the summer. Whether it is down to tactics, mentality, or squad depth, the club must find solutions to avoid similar frustration next season.

The Gunners will likely finish the campaign with their place in the Champions League secured, but it will feel like a missed opportunity. If they truly want to lift the Premier League trophy, converting draws into wins must become a priority.