Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal is not bringing through new talents

Historically, Arsenal has been recognised as a club with a tradition of promoting numerous talented players to their first team. Mikel Arteta has continued this legacy by fostering the development of emerging talents such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Additionally, he has provided debut opportunities to other young players within the club.
However, in the lead-up to their upcoming match against Liverpool, it has been noted that Liverpool seems to have outperformed Arsenal recently in terms of talent promotion. In Liverpool’s recent match, Conor Bradley, a player nurtured within the club, delivered a commendable performance.
During his pre-match press conference, Arteta was inevitably asked about the apparent disparity in the promotion of young talents between Arsenal and Liverpool.
He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘First of all we need to produce those talents and they have to earn it and secondly they have to be in the positions that we need fulfilling.
‘Everything has to come together and we are working on that. We have a few prospects which are not far away, but the reality is we want more.
‘Today, to give the opportunities to play in the first team at the level required, we are a bit short.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have some fine youngsters at our academy, and we will witness the growth of others next season.
Mikel Arteta knows when a player is ready to play for the first team and we must trust his judgement.
So over to young gunners….
There’s that. And then there is stifling the opportunity to play a Hale End graduate by paying 65 million on a player with 17 million a year salary. Then you have to justify why you wasted all that money and keep persisting with playing them like a stubborn dictator instead of holding your hand up and playing the graduate.
Well, at least we know now why no young player has been promoted by MA – they aren’t good enough.
Yet AW and UE had no such problem in bringing them rhrough and it shows that all the praise he is getting for fielding the youngest squad in the PL, has been down to the foresight of those two managers / coaches before him.
We have known for many moons this is not an area of the gaffer strength, but throwing in the kids now at the deep end would do more damage than good.
Playing the kids now approaching the business end would be irresponsible and out right sucidal,
People fail to realize that Arteta has never coached any team before Arsenal. At Mancity, he was an assistant, not the coach; he didn’t even coach the youth setup. Arteta might come good someday, but I still think he is cutting his teeth at Arsenal. How can you still look like a rookie after four years of management? If Arteta coached Villa, do you think they would be in the position they are in?
Rather than blame young players, fix up your player ID. In game management and academy integration. I see Klopp, Pep, and De Zerbi bring in unknown commodities despite their star-studded squads, and they make it work. We have so many holes and a thin squad, yet our manager can’t play just one academy player .