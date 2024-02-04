Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal is not bringing through new talents

Historically, Arsenal has been recognised as a club with a tradition of promoting numerous talented players to their first team. Mikel Arteta has continued this legacy by fostering the development of emerging talents such as Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Additionally, he has provided debut opportunities to other young players within the club.

However, in the lead-up to their upcoming match against Liverpool, it has been noted that Liverpool seems to have outperformed Arsenal recently in terms of talent promotion. In Liverpool’s recent match, Conor Bradley, a player nurtured within the club, delivered a commendable performance.

During his pre-match press conference, Arteta was inevitably asked about the apparent disparity in the promotion of young talents between Arsenal and Liverpool.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘First of all we need to produce those talents and they have to earn it and secondly they have to be in the positions that we need fulfilling.

‘Everything has to come together and we are working on that. We have a few prospects which are not far away, but the reality is we want more.

‘Today, to give the opportunities to play in the first team at the level required, we are a bit short.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some fine youngsters at our academy, and we will witness the growth of others next season.

Mikel Arteta knows when a player is ready to play for the first team and we must trust his judgement.

