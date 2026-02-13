Mikel Arteta explains why he replaced Eze at half time

Mikel Arteta has explained his decision to replace Eberechi Eze with Martin Odegaard at halftime during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brentford. The change came after Eze struggled to impose himself in midfield, with Brentford’s pressing limiting his influence and preventing him from helping Arsenal find the breakthrough they required.

Odegaard is widely regarded as Arsenal’s primary creative force, and Eze’s selection in such a demanding fixture raised eyebrows, particularly as the Norwegian was fit enough to feature. While Arsenal are carefully managing Odegaard’s minutes due to previous fitness concerns, the tactical demands of the contest forced Arteta’s hand earlier than perhaps anticipated. The substitution appeared decisive and underlined the urgency of the situation.

Tactical Adjustment

Eze found it difficult to navigate Brentford’s structured press, which restricted space in central areas and disrupted Arsenal’s rhythm. The Gunners required greater fluidity and penetration in advanced positions, prompting the introduction of Odegaard, whose movement and vision offered a different dimension.

The impact was noticeable, as Arsenal operated with increased intensity and attacking purpose after the interval. Although they were unable to secure victory, the shift in tempo suggested the alteration had been necessary.

Arteta’s Explanation

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Arteta clarified his reasoning: “With the way [Brentford] were pressing, we needed another kind of profile to generate many more problems for them around those areas. [Martin Ødegaard] came on really well, and the team had another gear and more threat to arrive in the areas we wanted to. That’s the decision.”

Eze, who joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace, will hope for further opportunities to prove himself. With aspirations of representing England at the World Cup, consistent performances and increased playing time will be essential in the coming months.