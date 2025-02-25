Mikel Arteta explains why Merino struggled against West Ham

Mikel Merino of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC
Mikel Merino was Arsenal’s hero in the match against Leicester City, coming off the bench to score twice and help secure a vital win for the Gunners. He was introduced as a false nine, and his performance led many to believe that he could be the answer to Arsenal’s search for a striker. The midfielder showed that he had the potential to fill a key role in attack, which brought optimism for the next game.

However, Merino’s impact was far less pronounced in Arsenal’s following match against West Ham. He started the game, but his performance was blunt, and the Gunners suffered a 1-0 loss. The defeat to the Hammers was a significant blow to their title ambitions, as they failed to make West Ham struggle and create the necessary chances. This result brought renewed questions about Arsenal’s need to bring in a striker during the transfer window, and whether Merino could be the solution was once again up in the air.

Mikel Merino of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Despite the underwhelming performance, Mikel Arteta does not believe that Merino should be solely blamed for the struggles. The Arsenal manager explained via Arsenal Media that attacking players rely heavily on the team’s overall performance and the opportunities that are generated. “In relation to the opposition and the options we have, and then what the team generates as well. Attacking players depends a lot on what the team is generating, the chemistry, the fluidity, the areas we are hitting, and how we interact with each other. It worked really against Leicester, but the other day there were a lot of things missing,” Arteta said.

Merino’s struggles can also be attributed to him playing out of position, and Arteta is aware that he needs to be given the support to succeed in his new role. The midfielder has shown flashes of quality and could still be an option for the team, but the Gunners need to ensure they create the right conditions for him to thrive. With the right support and tactical setup, Merino could still contribute to Arsenal’s attack.

