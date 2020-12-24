Mikel Arteta eyes ambitious swoop for Real Madrid star

Arsenal is eyeing an audacious swoop for Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jr next month, according to Star Sports.
The Gunners have been struggling for form and creativity this season and they need all the help that they can get to solve that.
After starting the season by winning the Community Shield, the Gunners are on a terrible run of form in domestic competitions.
They have just been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and they are 15th on the Premier League table.
Arsenal’s biggest problem has been creativity and as Mikel Arteta remains reluctant to bring back Mesut Ozil from the cold, it seems that they will look for a new creative force next month.
The Gunners wanted to sign Vinicius in the last transfer window, but Real Madrid refused to allow him to leave them.
The report says that they are eyeing another audacious swoop for him next month and it seems that Madrid may allow him to leave.
It says that he has struggled to find consistency in the Spanish capital and Madrid might be open to letting him leave them temporary to find some consistency.
Arsenal has to start getting results from the start of the new year or they might be fighting a relegation battle sooner rather than later.
Happy Christmas everybody on Just Arsenal and all the admins and article contributors. Let’s hope that 2021 is better for all of us and our team. Stay safe and well, peace and love❤️
Merry Christmas, Declan!! 🎄
Merry Christmas sue av a good one
Merry Christmas to all.
Viniciois Is not the answer…he will not change our game and even so, since our only goal is to keep in the epl and start to play some kind of football, i prefer to give a chance yo Nelson or any other arsenal player rather than nuitring a player for another team.
Maybe, and just maybe with an option to buy, but considering how much Pau Madrid for him, aint gonna happen