Mikel Arteta eyes ambitious swoop for Real Madrid star

Arsenal is eyeing an audacious swoop for Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jr next month, according to Star Sports.

The Gunners have been struggling for form and creativity this season and they need all the help that they can get to solve that.

After starting the season by winning the Community Shield, the Gunners are on a terrible run of form in domestic competitions.

They have just been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and they are 15th on the Premier League table.

Arsenal’s biggest problem has been creativity and as Mikel Arteta remains reluctant to bring back Mesut Ozil from the cold, it seems that they will look for a new creative force next month.

The Gunners wanted to sign Vinicius in the last transfer window, but Real Madrid refused to allow him to leave them.

The report says that they are eyeing another audacious swoop for him next month and it seems that Madrid may allow him to leave.

It says that he has struggled to find consistency in the Spanish capital and Madrid might be open to letting him leave them temporary to find some consistency.

Arsenal has to start getting results from the start of the new year or they might be fighting a relegation battle sooner rather than later.