Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Mikel Arteta eyes ambitious swoop for Real Madrid star

Arsenal is eyeing an audacious swoop for Real Madrid star, Vinicius Jr next month, according to Star Sports.

The Gunners have been struggling for form and creativity this season and they need all the help that they can get to solve that.

After starting the season by winning the Community Shield, the Gunners are on a terrible run of form in domestic competitions.

They have just been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and they are 15th on the Premier League table.

Arsenal’s biggest problem has been creativity and as Mikel Arteta remains reluctant to bring back Mesut Ozil from the cold, it seems that they will look for a new creative force next month.

The Gunners wanted to sign Vinicius in the last transfer window, but Real Madrid refused to allow him to leave them.

The report says that they are eyeing another audacious swoop for him next month and it seems that Madrid may allow him to leave.

It says that he has struggled to find consistency in the Spanish capital and Madrid might be open to letting him leave them temporary to find some consistency.

Arsenal has to start getting results from the start of the new year or they might be fighting a relegation battle sooner rather than later.

Posted by

Tags Vinicius Junior

5 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Declan says:
    December 24, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    Happy Christmas everybody on Just Arsenal and all the admins and article contributors. Let’s hope that 2021 is better for all of us and our team. Stay safe and well, peace and love❤️

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      December 24, 2020 at 10:33 pm

      Merry Christmas, Declan!! 🎄

      Reply
      1. Tom k says:
        December 24, 2020 at 10:46 pm

        Merry Christmas sue av a good one

        Reply
    2. lcw says:
      December 24, 2020 at 11:00 pm

      Merry Christmas to all.

      Reply
  2. Lugdush says:
    December 24, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Viniciois Is not the answer…he will not change our game and even so, since our only goal is to keep in the epl and start to play some kind of football, i prefer to give a chance yo Nelson or any other arsenal player rather than nuitring a player for another team.

    Maybe, and just maybe with an option to buy, but considering how much Pau Madrid for him, aint gonna happen

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs