Mikel Arteta faces his first club versus country row as Arsenal star gets call up

Mikel Arteta has to decide if Gabriel Martinelli can join up with Brazil for Olympic tournament.

Arsenal’s new manager, Mikel Arteta hasn’t even managed the Gunners in a game yet, but he has an issue on hand that could be his first big test.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners last week for the next three and half seasons and he will start his reign this weekend against Bournemouth, but he has been given something to worry about.

Metro Sports claims that Brazil has invited Gabriel Martinelli for their Olympic Games qualifying tournament next month.

Martinelli has become one of Arsenal’s most important players this season despite being the lowest profile of their summer signings.

A lack of pressure to perform has helped the Brazilian propel himself into the Arsenal first team and he proved his worth under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg.

Arteta is yet to confirm who his starters will be, but Martinelli seems to have inserted himself very much into the picture.

The pre-Olympic qualifying competition takes place from the 18th of January to the 9th of February but teams have to be submitted on the 27th of December, should he join up with Brazil’s squad, Martinelli would miss three Premier League games for the Gunners.

However, this competition is not being played on an official FIFA date, so the Gunners can decide not to allow him to participate.