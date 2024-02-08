Mikel Arteta fast-tracks teenager to Arsenal’s first team training

Mikel Arteta has upheld Arsenal’s longstanding tradition of nurturing and promoting the club’s most promising young talents into the first team, a practice that has solidified Arsenal’s reputation as a premier destination for budding footballers across Europe. Under Arteta’s stewardship, Arsenal remains committed to developing and harnessing the potential of its youth prospects.

Recent examples include Ethan Nwaneri and Charles Sagoe Jr., both of whom have earned opportunities with the first team based on their notable progress and performances. The latest prospect poised to make his mark is Amario Cozier-Duberry, as reported by The Sun. Cozier-Duberry, an 18-year-old versatile player capable of operating as a winger or an attacking midfielder, has impressed within the confines of Arsenal’s academy setup, thus meriting promotion to the first-team training sessions.

The Sun’s report indicates that Cozier-Duberry has been integrated into first-team training sessions in preparation for Arsenal’s upcoming match against West Ham. This development underscores Arsenal’s ongoing commitment to nurturing young talent and providing them with pathways to showcase their abilities at the highest level of competition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest youngsters in the country in our age groups and most of them have a bright future ahead.

When they partake in first-team training, it tests how far ahead of their teammates they are.

It also inspires them to do better and stay committed, knowing that a first-team chance is much closer.

Cozier-Duberry may not play in the game against West Ham, but he is now very close to a first-team chance.

