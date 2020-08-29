Mikel Arteta fears for 2020/21 season after new wave of coronavirus cases

Mikel Arteta has voiced his fears for the 2020/21 season after several Premier League stars returned positive coronavirus results ahead of the new season.

Paul Pogba and Tanguy Ndombele are the latest Premier League stars who have been infected with the virus.

The Premier League has been testing their players regularly so that early detection will curtail the spread among Premier League stars.

During the first wave of the infection around the world, players had been very careful and the Premier League recorded only a few cases.

But after the season, they were all given time off to travel for breaks and holidays and some of them were careless as they had fun.

Several players have now returned positive results including up to three at Chelsea and there is now the risk that this season might be called off if the cases don’t subside.

Arteta was asked of his opinion about the rising number of cases among Premier League stars and he revealed that it is something to worry about because it comes with a lot of uncertainties.

Asked if the new season was already at risk, he said as quoted in the Sun: “Yes, we are going to have many more cases.

“There are uncertainties we cannot control.”