Mikel Arteta finally opens up on Granit Xhaka’s move to Hertha Berlin

Mikel Arteta gives an update on the Granit Xhaka speculation

Arsenal has had to deal with a lot of issues both on and off the field this season and one of those issues have been the future of Granit Xhaka.

The midfielder has been unsettled since it appeared that the club backed the supporters and turned against him when he had issues with the fans.

He was stripped of the captain’s armband and he seems to still be hurt by that incident.

He started Mikel Arteta’s first game as Arsenal’s manager but he was left at home for their game against Chelsea.

Before the match, Arteta was asked about reports that Xhaka has agreed to join Hertha Berlin and was waiting for the Gunners to agree to a fee with the Germans.

Arteta who has made it clear before that he rated Xhaka insisted that it was an internal issue and the club would look to sort it out internally.

Arteta told Sky Sports, per the Metro: ‘What I can say internally we will have to face that situation.

‘And we’ll handle that with all the senior people in the directors’ area.’

He was also asked if this would be the first major hurdle he would face as Arsenal’s manager and he replied:

‘There are going to be many more, you know.’