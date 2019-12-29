Mikel Arteta finally opens up on Granit Xhaka’s move to Hertha Berlin

Mikel Arteta gives an update on the Granit Xhaka speculation
Arsenal has had to deal with a lot of issues both on and off the field this season and one of those issues have been the future of Granit Xhaka.
The midfielder has been unsettled since it appeared that the club backed the supporters and turned against him when he had issues with the fans.
He was stripped of the captain’s armband and he seems to still be hurt by that incident.
He started Mikel Arteta’s first game as Arsenal’s manager but he was left at home for their game against Chelsea.
Before the match, Arteta was asked about reports that Xhaka has agreed to join Hertha Berlin and was waiting for the Gunners to agree to a fee with the Germans.
Arteta who has made it clear before that he rated Xhaka insisted that it was an internal issue and the club would look to sort it out internally.
Arteta told Sky Sports, per the Metro: ‘What I can say internally we will have to face that situation.
‘And we’ll handle that with all the senior people in the directors’ area.’
He was also asked if this would be the first major hurdle he would face as Arsenal’s manager and he replied:
‘There are going to be many more, you know.’
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sell xhaka as quickly as we can, if ee can find some mug to buy him, absolute donkey and fraud.
If Xhaka doesnt want to stay, let him go, get £30 odd million for him and then spend that money plus some from the kitty on Sangare, Berge and Szoboszlai (£60-70m total) in a complete midfield transformation. Whilst at it, persuade Roma to take Mikhi permanently (£20m) and anyone to take Elneny (£5m).
I personally think Torreira will want out too, this league is too physical for him, he will want an easy life back in Italy again! If he did want out, Doucoure from Watford would be my choice to replace him as he has the height, physical presence and can run with the ball! I witnessed Mason Mount bully us of the ball, what a joke!
Please no need to be insulting and rude. He played with his heart and best he could.
Xhaka is not Arsenal issue but Kroenke pulling strings in our back creating all his mess.
1) He pushes Ozil out, imposes that to board and coach; brings Ceballos to cool off Emery, who plays Xhaka, picked as Captain, which was supposed to be Ozil in term of years spent in club, then Laca who is more of a fighter and leader on pitch.
They then gave it to Auba to try to extend his contract; wanted by top teams. But Kroenke will sell him if he doesn’t sign a new deal, to not lose, make profit always!
Why sack Emery without a replacement already in motion? To not spend money, hoping Eddie did a miracle! And even then, no plan to sign a top coach, jumping on Arteta who is cheaper and told it is no money for this window; unless we sell!
By then, we will be in relegation if we lose need to two games which is most likely to happen!
It seems unreal but this is Arsenal fall since kicking AW! 18 months time, we are almost relagated!
Useless to say more, I feel so ashamed when I see Sir Alex treatment at Man U and what Kroenke done to AW and Arsenal doing so!
We will only get relegated due to fans not knowing how to be football fans! Kroenke’s have taken advantage of our fickle fans so we have ourselves to blame! Stop buying merchandise and stop watching the team play, hit pockets hard, protest hard and dont change till changes take place! Liverpool proved it can happen so for all those fans who shrug it off, they can do one as well!