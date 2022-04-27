Mikel Arteta finally starting to gain credibility as Paul Scholes comments show

Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into one of the strongest clubs in England, and an incoming manager has been told to emulate the Spaniard.

Arteta took over an Arsenal team that was struggling to compete among the top six in the Premier League, and he has gradually rebuilt it by replacing some of the old and underperforming players with new individuals.

The former midfielder has had to make some tough decisions along the way, including offloading Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang halfway through this season.

Despite his departure, Arsenal is still competing for a place in the top four, and Arteta could be a model for improvement.

Manchester United has underachieved in the last decade as well and they have made Erik Ten Hag their latest manager.

Their former midfielder, Paul Scholes, has urged the incoming boss to copy Arteta’s revolutionary approach at Arsenal.

He told Talk Sport: “He just has to get them to believe in his methods. It’s quite obvious they haven’t believed in what they’re being coached with the last two managers and haven’t believed in the way they’re playing.

“If you look at what Arteta has done at Arsenal, that was a big rebuilding job and he’s taken no nonsense. I think this manager has to do exactly the same.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is now achieving the results most people think he couldn’t when he first joined the club.

Arsenal needs to keep improving his team. If we secure a return to the Champions League by the end of this season, many quality addition should be made to the group.

It has been a tough season, but Scholes’s recommendation is another reason why we should keep supporting Arteta because he is the right man for the job.