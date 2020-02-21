Mikel Arteta full of praise for his players after Arsenal ground out win

Mikel Arteta was impressed by his team’s showing as they got a 1-0 win over Olympiacos.

Arsenal became the first team not to concede a goal at the Karaiskakis Stadium this season and Arteta was very pleased with the team’s desire to win the game despite making several mistakes.

The Gunners scored a late goal through Alexandre Lacazette but they defended well as a unit and made the game tough for their opponents to create anything.

Arteta admitted that his team didn’t start the game well and they were nearly punished by their hosts who failed to make their early play count by scoring a goal.

The Gunners, however, took the game to them later on and they could have won by a higher margin having hit the post as well as missing a number of other chances.

Arteta said per Arsenal.com: “The first 10 to 15 minutes we suffered because we didn’t do the things that we had talked about and the execution on simple things was poor.

“We had the opportunities to break and kept giving simple balls away, so it didn’t allow us to have the continuity to play in the opposition half more.

“Maybe we were lucky in those first 15 minutes but I think Olympiacos were very lucky in the last 20 minutes because we hit the bar and had another three open chances to score.

“It’s going to be a completely different game at the Emirates and the tie is still completely open, but scoring an away goal is obviously very positive for us.”

He was particularly impressed by the showing of Bukayo Saka who continues to put in performances that are beyond his age.

“He’s a great kid and very brave. He makes big decisions in the final third, he doesn’t hide and he has the vision and ability to execute in really tight spaces, which is a gift” Arteta said

“I’m really pleased with the way he’s developed and the way he is handling the situation because there is a lot of attention on him at the moment but he’s really humble.

“He’s always asking questions, meeting with my assistants and looking to improve.”

Arteta has every right to feel pleased, it was a good result away from home at a very hostile stadium. Sometimes it is not the performance that counts the most but the result.