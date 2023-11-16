Mikel Arteta gets £50million backing for the January transfer window

Mikel Arteta is set to receive financial backing to enhance his squad in the upcoming transfer window. Despite Arsenal’s significant summer spending, the team still needs strengthening as they aim to contend for the Premier League title in a more competitive season.

While some fans may have anticipated a quieter January transfer window after the substantial summer investments, Football Insider reports that the club is planning to support Arteta with new signings. Arsenal is reportedly prepared to spend around £50 million on a player, signalling their strong desire to compete for the league title.

This financial commitment in the January transfer window indicates the club’s determination to reinforce the squad and make a serious push for success in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spending £50 million on a player in January is huge, but because clubs will not willingly sell a good player in the winter, we may have to spend more to attract the quality of player our group needs.

