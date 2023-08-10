Mikel Arteta gets a huge boost as key Arsenal player returns to training

Mikel Arteta’s anticipation of the Premier League opener this weekend has been met with a substantial fitness boost.

As Arsenal sets its sights on securing a strong start, reminiscent of their performance in the previous season, which enabled them to maintain a prominent position atop the Premier League standings for over 200 days, the team’s focus is further bolstered by squad reinforcement during the transfer window. The club’s hope now centres on avoiding injury concerns.

A notable figure who had been absent from the pre-season preparations in recent weeks is Oleksandr Zinchenko. Holding the position of first-choice left-back at the Emirates, Zinchenko’s presence is pivotal to Arteta’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Encouragingly, training footage featured on the Arsenal website captures Zinchenko engaging in various drills, offering a reassuring sight for fans. This visual insight suggests that the Ukrainian player has likely recuperated and is diligently working towards regaining full fitness. This progress bodes well for his potential participation in the season’s opening fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko is one of our key players and it would be great to have the former Manchester City man available for our first fixture of the season.

However, we do not have to rush him as we have other players who can deliver in his absence.

