Mikel Arteta gets the dreaded vote of confidence

As we have seen many many times in the Premier League, when a manager is in such a bad position that there are rumours that there is a sacking on the way, The boss or the Board some out and give a public vote of confidence in support of the manager.
This is usually done just before the manager gets told he is in the last chance saloon, and if nothing improves quickly then they will have no choice bit to sack him.
It looks to me that that is exactly where Mikel Arteta is now, and he has already stressed to the Arsenal players that nothing less than a win will do against Burnley on Sunday, and, sure enough, the Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has issued a message of support for Arteta. ‘With Mikel we have got a number of things,’ Venkatesham told Henry Winter in The Times.
‘You’ve got an individual who has extraordinary experience in the Premier League across his time at Arsenal, Everton, Man City and then back at Arsenal.
‘You have got a guy that loves this club and understands what it means to play for this club, and he was obviously captain here. You’ve got a guy who is a real team player.
‘The team he’s formed with Edu [the technical director], and also his technical staff, is really, really strong.
‘You’ve got a guy who is absolutely driven to succeed and be successful on the pitch, but doing it in a way that respects our history and traditions. So I think with him we have got a really, really powerful individual.’
It has already been reported that Arteta has only got three games to save his job, and the way that the Spaniard has been insisting to the players that only a win will do, does that mean that he has been given an ultimatum himeslf?
Yep, a chief of board who tries to protect his job for mistake he made in bringing an assistant coach with zero head coach experience in a top club he is ruining with a dumboard he heads!
We were 14th, are 15th and table points a major point this year more again; it is a coach competition.
We are where Arteta belong in this coach table, not where this club belong at all.
Wenger must come back urgently, save this season, then appoint a young talented coach as Liepzig one and head this board as Chairman & President as he is supposed to be!
Get rid of these clowns. Or we will fall off further down and hopefully Kroenke forced to sell, he lost a lot since Wenger left… Board making crazy buziness he imposes; 50M for transfer; instalmt paymt plans to get Pepe, Luiz, now Willian, to save a few buck, they pay wages anf bonuses, as done to Ozil to not let him go free.
All these trickeries are like a boomerang life is; always comes back to hit you!
Lacazette-Aubameyang duo is supposed to be like Kane-Son (youtube.com/watch?v=GJtXZjR6se8&t=202s), but it obviously will never happen and it’s been hurting the team. Lacazette is just not tall/ strong enough to hold the opponents off like Kane and the opposition’s counter-attacks often start from the misunderstanding between our attackers
Players/ managers/ directors came and left Arsenal, but only one big slacker remains. The lack of control and negligence is like a chain reaction from the top of the hierarchy
Kroenke must’ve thought his employees could put in extra effort and do their work 100% professionally without tight monitoring, just because he’s been paying them handsomely. When things don’t work, Kroenke just replaces his employees with the new ones and the huge turnover has been hurting the club
agree with all the points. Our players also need to take responsibility as for that 90min they are in control of the game. They are professionals and should adopt the maturity and creativity of professionals. Why is it always the coach. Our forward contingent is not doing the job they did in Aug and Sep.
To be fair Arsenal has a soft run of games coming up. 7 of the next ten are at home. The 3 away games are useless WBA and Brighton and Everton who are in a slump. Home games v Burnley Newcastle (twice) Palace and Southampton . City in the leek cup is at home and Chelsea also at home. So every chance of a huge revival on the cards… I expect Arsnal to be top 6 to have won the Carabao cup be through to the quarterfinals of the FA cup and through to the last 16 in the El by the end of February. If not Arteta must go on the first of March.
These days there is no soft EPL fane for Arsenal
Your optimism is not unfounded but the question remains, will arsenal players turn up for the party, the team problem is not tactic or formations but the players
I have to laugh with derision at this daft idea that so many seem to have and some WANT to have , that MA’s job is under a threat from above. Though in a clear minority of those who post regularly onhere, I contend that not only is his job NOT under that laughably inaccurate threat , BUT that he will be here for many years to come.
As an arch realist, yes Ken – AND DESPITE YOUR SNIDE COMMENTS TO THE CONTRARY – I see with total clarity the depth of this clubs commitment to MA, just as Venkat says.
We are going through a rough patch no doubt, but I remind you where Man Utd were when Fergies job was SAID to be under threat, just before the glorious(for them) twenty years spell at the very top, rivalled only by ourselves in AW’s golden decade.
I pooh-pooh the fainthearts on here as ridiculous and hasty overreactors who have not the first understanding of what a poor squad MA had to inherit. Many of these fainthearts were hyping such as BELLERIN as world class(snort with derision!) instead of facing up to the fact he is a hopeless defender and always has been. We have a mere half dozen really good players and a mere handful of promising youngsters but a great pile of deadwood that it has become impossible to get rid of, thanks to GAZIDIS and COVID.
And that my friends is realism , whether or not YOU have the personal moral courage to face up to it. Time and patience are our way out of this, I have both in abundance. HAVE YOU?
Jon, I see you specifically mentioned Bellerin and have in so many post identified personality like Xhaka, could you tell us who or set you consider good in our current squad, because am finding it difficult to point out many myself except maybe Gabriel
jon fox sounds like a dem Serie name, who is the lead actor talking all that non sense?
we are 15th, with the most complete and best squad in a decade,
What da heck jon is talking about…
Bellerin nor anyone is to blame but this entire managment team this clown cricket fan is heading.and bowing for…
We never ended up so low at table, Emery did way betrer and wad denied Partey, a top CB and Zaha, instead lost our captain and git Luiz!!!
Gabriel been added to squad as well.
They decided to sack Ozil together to end up missing that precise player half season soon!
So, yes, he should continue to brag and assume his choices; has to resign or accept to be fired for the hollidays final fireworks we about to experiment; 15th spot!
I agree Jon. Arteta needs 3 transfer windows to prove himself, not the ridiculous suggestion of “3 [More] games”. He has a huge task to do and I think he’s young and clever enough to rise to the challenge (Rather like Frank Lampard and OGS are doing at their respective clubs). Besides a change of personnel he’s undertaking a whole change in style, and although it’s clearly a struggle at the moment (EG. Switching from the 3 central defenders (Quick fix) formation to a back-4 / etc). given time I think it’ll get there. Also people must be patient and remember that one of the key players to making these changes happen (Partey) is injured at the moment, and clearly many of our key players are having a dip in form, not to mention that we are carrying quite a lot of injuries in general at the moment.
I don’t know what you guys expect from any coach with these set of arrogant unethical players.
Am part of many who believe our players are good and not as worse as results and performance depicts, but now I can confirm our players are the worst in epl. not in term of potential and/abilitie but character, what is potential that cannot be converted to purposeful results. I look at a £1m-5m Rated players with small wage in Newcastle, Everton, Wolverhampton teams and I compare their character with our superstars we bought in multiple millions with inflated weekly wages, I can’t seems to see much difference in fact most of those small players are putting in better effort, so tell me how an organisation can do well with such set of employee. You can blame Wenger, Emery, in fact, sack MA and bring Pep, you will get same results with these lots, the bad news is we are stuck with most of them, and most worse news is we blame coach for their inabilities whereas these are men who should be held responsible and accountable.
I see mouriho tactic in spur and compare with MA, not much difference but player interpretation and efficiency get the results. Am so disappointed with AUBA, willian, Lacca, these are EPL proven players that should be leading others in the team by example, unfortunately they too are looking for who to give them a tap in the back
ridiculous statement as club looks, no sense!
Kroenke will have no choice but get rid of him and all his managmt team he brags about.
We never finished so low and kept these clowns for a laim cup.win…
Gave him Willian, Partey Emery asked for;, they ban Ozil for his wage! Wonder why we cant score, blame it on Auba burried & lost on LW with no one to pass ball anywhere upfront anyhow!
If you play Saka in middle to play Auba on left just so you can play Willian as LW or CF; you got a total mess in attack znd midfield of course.
Pair Partey to Elenely to cover defense, frees an attacking creative midfield and attacking players to focus on doing so.
Saka is not at all player but Ozil first, then Rowe, Ceballos, and Xhaka willock are closest to this role,
As mqny option Arteta has, he simply cant put the best players in their natural position!
That doesnt take a year to figure, bit he still plays Luiz, worst possible option as CB, has him to lead defense!
Ceballos Willock Xhaka, was another unreal pick with Partey injury.
How can we possibly lose a defensive midfield sucvesfully paired with another defensibe minded playe and not replace him by most defensive we have left in Niles?
how can we then remove Elneny as well?
Ceballos, xhaka are no DM and Willock indeed most defensive in nature but a B2B and great in making difference in attack.
We lose again and again in a complete disaster Arteta and one who picked him brags about!
get da hell outa hete, we are 15th, dude looks he is from India or pakistan wich are great people, but dem brothers aint into footnall at all but cricket!
he will be sacked with all managmt team Arteya is part of; he just clearly took responsability and stand for his all team and therefore will have to assume that non sense by resigning and take his clowns to cricket!
This is unreal! We are 15th, Burnley believe they can makr a result!
Then Saints, Everton will prepare us for a Chelsea christmas party, ahead of a new year celebration at our 15th to 12th spot at best, official position in EPL.
We in a coach league, Saints nor even more so Leeds have better teams at all, why above us ?
2 coaches who do best they can with players they have!
We have a cricket fan clown managing his board and no oneto manage team!
How many games has AMN played in the CM or DM all his entire arsenal career? If he is as good as all of you see, why has no manager seen that?
Partey has just arrived, we need to find the best partner for him as well find the right balance, don’t you agree?
Seems rather elaborate and descriptive compared to the usual pre-sacking “vote of confidence”. Either it’s not that or Vinai is just a long-winded fella who has a habit of too much information
well resumed. He is outa here and must remain as laim to be credible in his failure loser he is, proud of his managmt at 15th spot!
To be fair, though.
There is obvious speculation in the fanbase and elsewhere, whether MA’s job is under threat.
So the club has 3 options:
1) To stay silent – that will increase specualtion
2) Declare confidence – this may lead to increased speculation as well
3) Sack MA
What would you have them do??