Mikel Arteta gives a bold prediction over David Luiz future in management

Mikel Arteta has revealed that David Luiz has the intention of becoming a manager when his playing days are over, and the Arsenal manager has backed the former Chelsea star to be successful.

Luiz joined Arsenal in the summer from Chelsea after winning several trophies during his two spells at Stamford Bridge.

He had been underperforming before Arteta was named the Gunners’ manager, however, under the Spaniard he has turned the corner.

He has been a good team leader at the back, which has helped Arsenal achieve some stability in recent months before they suspended the season.

The Gunners boss was answering questions in an interactive Q&A on social media and he made the revelation about Luiz.

He claimed that the Brazilian confided in him during their one-on-one sessions that he wanted to become a manager, he also claimed that Luiz has already started his coaching badges, before backing him to be a success in management.

‘I think we can get a few (from the current squad), just joking a little bit, but through the process, they are really willing to try and understand the game better and how they can coach as well,’ Arteta said

‘Obviously, he mentioned to me, David Luiz he wants to be a coach in the future.

‘He has started doing his coaching badges already and I can see he has the attributes, the knowledge and experience to be a coach one day.’