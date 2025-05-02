Mikel Arteta gives a fitness update on three Arsenal stars

Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori and Jorginho are all currently sidelined with injuries, and their availability for Arsenal’s upcoming fixture remains uncertain. As the season nears its conclusion, the Gunners are balancing their pursuit of Champions League success with the critical need to secure a top-two finish in the Premier League. While much of the recent attention has been on their European ambitions, the domestic campaign remains highly competitive, with multiple teams battling for Champions League qualification spots.

Arsenal are fully aware of the importance of every remaining league match, particularly this weekend’s encounter with Bournemouth, which they simply cannot afford to lose. Following their midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, the team is eager to return to winning ways and consolidate their league standing. Preparation has intensified as they seek to recover swiftly and regain momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

In terms of fitness updates, several key players continue to struggle with injuries. Mikel Arteta addressed their conditions in an interview with Arsenal media, providing insight into the status of Calafiori and Jorginho. As quoted by Arsenal media, Arteta explained, “Calafiori is out, Jorginho is still out. Jorginho’s got a bit more complicated than expected. Thankfully, he’s fine, he’s feeling good, he’s recovering well, but it was a bit more than what we wanted.” These remarks confirm that both players are unavailable for the time being, with Jorginho’s situation proving more challenging than initially thought.

When asked about the prospect of Kai Havertz returning to action before the season concludes, Arteta offered some optimism, saying, “I think so. I think if everything goes the way it’s going at the moment and the way it’s planned, I think he will have a chance to play a few games here in the season.” This will be encouraging for fans and staff alike, as Havertz has played a crucial role throughout the campaign.

Each member of the squad holds value, and with injuries affecting multiple key figures, it is vital that those available deliver strong performances. Against Bournemouth, Arsenal will need full focus and high-quality contributions across the pitch if they are to secure the result they need.