Mikel Arteta gives a hint to when Pablo Mari will make his Arsenal debut

Mikel Arteta expresses confidence over the readiness of Pablo Mari for Newcastle match.

Arsenal faces Newcastle in the Premier League after their winter break and Mikel Arteta is confident that he can name Pablo Mari in his matchday squad.

Mari joined the Gunners from Flamengo last month and the fans have been excited to see what the new boy has to offer.

He has been with the team at their Dubai training camp where Arteta hopes he can get used to how the team plays and also bond with his new teammates.

Arteta has previously praised Mari’s signing as the left-footed centre back offers Arsenal an opportunity to expand the field when he plays.

There is always anxiety when a new player signs about how soon he will bed in and get up to speed and the two-week break in Dubai has come at the perfect time for the Portuguese defender.

Arteta, speaking to the official Arsenal website, also touched on Cedric Soares and where he is at in comparison to Mari saying,

“With Pablo a little bit more than Cedric, but we have to go step by step. He is a new player and I am sure he is very excited and wants to prove everything in three days, so we have to manage him wisely.”

It does look like Mari will be available for the Newcastle game and it now depends on the sort of impression that he has on Arteta.

Competition is now getting fairly fierce for a spot in the centre of defence and that can only be a good thing.