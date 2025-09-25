Mikel Arteta gives a new update on the recovery of Havertz

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Kai Havertz’s recovery process as the German forward continues his spell on the sidelines. Havertz is one of several Arsenal players who have been unavailable since the beginning of the season.

With Gabriel Jesus also out due to a long-term injury sustained earlier this year, Viktor Gyökeres has shouldered the bulk of the responsibility up front. He has featured heavily since joining the club, given that he is currently the only fully fit striker. On occasion, Mikel Merino has also been deployed in a more advanced role, but Havertz remains the recognised second-choice striker when fit.

Arteta’s Update on Havertz

When asked about Havertz’s progress, Arteta offered a cautious but hopeful outlook. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, the Arsenal manager explained:

“With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don’t know if it can be weeks, you never know because this is Kai and he’s a different specimen.

“We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back soon.”

His words underline both the uncertainty of Havertz’s recovery timeline and the importance of his eventual return to the squad. Arteta’s description of the player as a “different specimen” reflects confidence in his resilience and potential to recover quicker than anticipated.

Arsenal’s Attacking Situation

Havertz offers qualities that distinguish him from the other forwards in the squad, particularly his understanding of Arteta’s tactical requirements. His presence could significantly enhance the fluidity and balance of Arsenal’s attack once he is available again.

Nevertheless, the form of Gyökeres has ensured that Arsenal remain competitive in his absence, reducing any immediate pressure to rush Havertz back into action. The Germans’ return, however, is expected to provide a vital boost as the season progresses and the demands on the squad intensify.

For now, patience remains key, but there is little doubt that Havertz’s comeback will be eagerly awaited as Arsenal look to strengthen their attacking options.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…